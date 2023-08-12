A Tortilla Is The Perfect Vehicle For Homemade Pizza Rolls

Pizza rolls are the '90s food trend that takes one of the best culinary achievements — pizza — and stuffs it into a tiny bite-sized portion. While many recall the craze that swept the nation when frozen pizza rolls first rolled out and rapidly became the freezer staple they are today, this snack has continued to evolve as people discover DIY takes on the classic recipe.

One TikTok creator crafted an excellent low-commitment method for creating a version of pizza rolls — more of a pizza roll-up — at home without the hassle of making dough from scratch, stuffing individual morsels, or placing an expensive takeout order. To recreate the TikTok recipe, place your pizza toppings, such as pepperoni, sausage, or anything else you want to use to garnish your rolls directly onto a hot pan, add cheese, then top with a corn or flour tortilla.

After the ingredients meld together, the cheese acts as a gooey, glue-like substance, allowing everything to stick together in one beautiful amalgamation. This should help you flip the pizza upright with relative ease before topping it with pizza sauce and a healthy sprinkle of Italian seasoning if desired. From there, it's as simple as rolling the pizza into a pinwheel and slicing it to eat!