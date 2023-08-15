Brookie Pizookie Recipe
If you're a fan of warm, gooey brownies and crave the comfort of a freshly baked cookie, then this dessert fusion is a match made in heaven. Recipe developer Kate Shungu brings us this recipe for a brookie pizookie. A pizookie, the delightful amalgamation of "pizza" and "cookie," combines the best of both worlds to create a heavenly treat that will tantalize your taste buds.
Imagine sinking your spoon into a thick, fudgy brownie base, infused with rich chocolatey goodness, and topped with a layer of ooey-gooey chocolate chip cookie dough. As it bakes to perfection, the aromas will fill your kitchen, making it almost impossible to resist.
Shungu tells us, "This pizookie is special enough for celebrations — birthdays, holidays, etcetera — but also easy enough for a fun dessert on a weeknight." Perfect for sharing with loved ones or indulging in a sweet solo moment, this brookie pizookie recipe is versatile and easy to make. So, preheat your oven, gather your ingredients, and get ready to experience a delightful collision of flavors that will leave you craving more.
Gather your brookie pizookie ingredients
To make this brookie pizookie, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need unsweetened chocolate, butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, salt, flour, brown sugar, baking soda, and chocolate chips. Lastly, grab your choice of vanilla ice cream and chocolate syrup to add on top.
If you or a loved one prefer to eat dairy free, you can still partake in this delectable dessert with a few ingredient swaps. Shungu notes, "This dessert can easily be made with non-dairy butter and topped with non-dairy ice cream."
Prepare the brownie batter
Preheat the oven to 350 F, then get started on the brownie batter. Melt the butter and chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl. Then, whisk in the sugar, egg, and vanilla, followed by the flour and salt. Fold these ingredients together and set the bowl aside.
While the brownie batter will be absolutely perfect as is, if you are feeling like you want to elevate it a bit, there are a ton of unexpected things you can add to brownie batter. Instant espresso or coffee powder are known to enhance the chocolate flavor in brownies, for example. If you like chocolate and mint, you can add a few drops of peppermint extract to the batter, or toss in some crushed pretzels or nuts to add a salty-sweet crunch to the mix.
Make the cookie dough
Next, to make the cookie dough, add the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar to a large bowl, then cream them with a hand mixer. Mix in the egg and vanilla, and then the baking soda, salt, and flour. Pour in ½ cup of chocolate chips, then use a spoon to stir them into the batter.
Shungu tells us that this cookie dough is highly customizable. "You could add 3 tablespoons of sprinkles in place of the chocolate chips to make a funfetti version," she says. "You could also substitute butterscotch, peanut butter chips, or white chocolate chips for the regular chocolate chips."
Build and bake the pizookie
Lastly, it's time to put it all together. To a large, greased cast iron pan, add the brownie batter, and spread it evenly across the bottom. Then, add dollops of cookie dough on top of the brownie batter, using an offset spatula to swirl the batters together for a nice visual. Lastly, sprinkle your creation with the remaining 2 tablespoons of chocolate chips before baking it for 30-35 minutes. Don't have a large enough pan? Shungu says "you can make these in either mini cast iron pans or ramekins to make individual servings. Check for doneness around 15 minutes if you try either of those options."
Once your brookie pizookie is removed from the oven and has cooled slightly, it's ready to be topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce for the ultimate decadent experience — and enjoyed right away.
- For the brownie layer
- 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate
- ¼ cup butter
- ⅔ cup sugar
- 1 egg
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅓ cup flour
- For the cookie layer
- ¼ cup butter, softened
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 egg
- ½ teaspoon vanilla
- ¼ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ⅔ cup flour
- ½ cup + 2 tablespoons chocolate chips, divided
- Vanilla ice cream, for serving
- Chocolate sauce, for serving
- Preheat the oven to 350 F and grease a 9-inch cast iron skillet with cooking spray.
- To make the brownie batter, place the unsweetened chocolate and butter into a large, microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second intervals until melted.
- Whisk the sugar, egg, and vanilla into the chocolate mixture, then fold in the salt and flour. Set batter aside.
- To make the cookie dough, use a hand mixer on the high speed setting to cream the butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar in a large bowl. Once light and fluffy, mix in the egg and vanilla to combine.
- Add the baking soda, salt, and flour to the butter mixture, and mix just until combined. Add ½ cup chocolate chips and mix until evenly dispersed.
- To assemble the pizookie, pour the brownie batter into the greased skillet in an even layer.
- Dollop tablespoon-sized pieces of cookie dough on top of the brownie batter, scattering the dough evenly across the surface. Swirl gently with an offset spatula or knife to create a visual effect.
- Top with the remaining 2 tablespoons of chocolate chips and bake for 30–35 minutes, or until just cooked through and the sides have pulled from the edges of the pan.
- Let the pizookie cool slightly, then top with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce. Serve warm.
|Calories per Serving
|474
|Total Fat
|23.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|14.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|83.7 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|61.0 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.4 g
|Total Sugars
|43.9 g
|Sodium
|247.9 mg
|Protein
|5.6 g