Spicy Smoky Peri Peri Chicken Recipe

Chicken dishes often go one of two ways: Either they're underseasoned and dry, or they're packed with flavor and have a juicy, tender texture. Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes perfects the latter in this spicy smoky peri peri chicken recipe. Although certain consumers will be familiar with this style of chicken from the South African restaurant chain Nando's, the recipe is originally from Mozambique. The dish gets its name from the star ingredient used in the marinade: bird's eye chili, aka peri peri chili.

Of course, if intense heat isn't your thing, Brookes offers suggestions for a flavorful yet tamer profile. "The marinade is packed with fresh tasty ingredients," Brookes notes, which enhances basic chicken thighs for a dish you can serve with simple sides. She shares, "I love the delicious punchy flavors in this spicy, garlicky, zesty chicken." You'll definitely want to make enough for leftovers too — this tasty chicken would make the perfect sandwich filling!