The Ideal DIY Cake Pop Stand Is Already In Your Fridge

There's never a bad time for cake, but sometimes an entire slice can be a little too much. This is where the humble cake pop comes in. Those bite-sized portions of the birthday party staple — dipped in a sugary sweet chocolate coating and topped with sprinkles — make for an excellent nosh when you're craving a little treat. And who doesn't love eating things off of a stick?

You don't even need to fork over your hard-earned dollars for a Starbucks cake pop if you don't want to, because (believe it or not) making cake pops is actually relatively easy. Well, easy until it's time to let the snack's colorful outer shell dry, and not because you have to find something to distract yourself with while you wait. Rather, this step can end up being a bit of a struggle because it's hard to find the right device to keep the pops standing upright as they set — though, apparently, the ideal apparatus has been sitting in the fridge this whole time. Yes, as several ingenious bakers have discovered, an egg carton makes for an ideal cake pop stand — who knew?

Don't feel bad if you were out of the loop on this "hack," because we certainly were as well. However, now that we've seen how to execute the DIY, we can't believe we didn't think of it in the first place. Our apologies to all of the cake pops that suffered while we figured this out.