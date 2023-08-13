Potato Chips Are The Salty Secret Ingredient For Anything From Salad To Soup

Across all cultures, cooked dishes and baked goods call for salt. In many ways, it's the beating heart of the culinary landscape. But ultimately, salt is a vehicle for bolder flavors to shine. It enhances the unique taste of different dishes, both savory and sweet. So while it's an undisputably coveted kitchen ingredient, there's room to explore its boundaries. For example, consider salting your meal with another food that contains salt, like potato chips.

Using potato chips as a salty seasoning or topping in your favorite dishes stimulates culinary exploration and provides just about any food with a unique flavor and texture. Whole and ground potato chips add a crispy, crunchy texture to savory dishes, and help fill out meals that might be a bit skimpy, like sandwiches or salads.

Lucky for foodies everywhere, potato chips come in many varieties and boast additional seasonings like onion powder, garlic powder, and dried herbs. Sprinkling crushed potato chips on foods adds an extra layer of external flavor that matches the seasonings already cooked into your dish.

Not only can you use them to bring an edge to your daily meals and casual snacks, but potato chips also complement sweet treats and desserts too. After all, sweet and savory are an eternal match made in heaven.