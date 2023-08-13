Potato Chips Are The Salty Secret Ingredient For Anything From Salad To Soup
Across all cultures, cooked dishes and baked goods call for salt. In many ways, it's the beating heart of the culinary landscape. But ultimately, salt is a vehicle for bolder flavors to shine. It enhances the unique taste of different dishes, both savory and sweet. So while it's an undisputably coveted kitchen ingredient, there's room to explore its boundaries. For example, consider salting your meal with another food that contains salt, like potato chips.
Using potato chips as a salty seasoning or topping in your favorite dishes stimulates culinary exploration and provides just about any food with a unique flavor and texture. Whole and ground potato chips add a crispy, crunchy texture to savory dishes, and help fill out meals that might be a bit skimpy, like sandwiches or salads.
Lucky for foodies everywhere, potato chips come in many varieties and boast additional seasonings like onion powder, garlic powder, and dried herbs. Sprinkling crushed potato chips on foods adds an extra layer of external flavor that matches the seasonings already cooked into your dish.
Not only can you use them to bring an edge to your daily meals and casual snacks, but potato chips also complement sweet treats and desserts too. After all, sweet and savory are an eternal match made in heaven.
Recipe ideas featuring potato chips
Now that you're up to speed with the culinary genius that is crushed potato chips on top of ... anything, you'll need some refined ideas for putting them to use.
Don't think potato chips have a place among classic breakfast ingredients? We'll change your mind. Assemble a breakfast bowl with scrambled eggs, sautéed vegetables, creamy avocado slices, and shredded cheese before topping it off with crushed potato chips to liven up the mild flavor of eggs and avocado.
Destroy a perfectly good handful of potato chips with a rolling pin and mix the tiny, tasty pieces into your chopped Italian sandwich or keep them whole and use them in place of croutons in a creamy, earthy batch of tomato basil soup.
For dinner, coat fish fillets in crushed potato chips and bake until crispy for a semi-fried seafood delight and serve it with a side of creamy coleslaw or a fresh side salad, both of which can also benefit from a few pinches of herb-dusted potato chips.
One TikTok creator assembled a sweet, spicy, and salty dessert made from vanilla ice cream, chili crisp, and caramel drizzle topped with, you guessed it, crushed potato chips. Need we say more?
When you're using potato chips in your cooking, baking, or snack making, don't shy away from trying varieties like sea salt and vinegar, toasty barbecue, or sour cream and onion. After all, cooking is all about the ambitious adventure that leads you to the meal.