McDonald's Cryptic As Featured In Meal Doesn't Live Up To The Hype

McDonald's sent the internet into a frenzy earlier this week when it teased what many presumed to be a new menu item across its social media channels. Shared to Instagram and Twitter on August 7, the post featured a video containing a series of clips showing Mickey D's many appearances in film and television throughout the years. The cryptic message had many people salivating for a new menu item that some theorized might be based on a scene in the upcoming second season of Marvel Studio's "Loki," which takes place in a McDonald's restaurant. It also announced Monday, August 14, as the date that everything would be revealed. However, a press release shared today offered some more information about the launch, and unfortunately, it doesn't quite live up to the hype.

Rolling out to restaurants in over 100 countries, the As Featured In Meal collection is the next big thing coming to McDonald's. Patrons will be able to choose one of three entrees that they've seen referenced in pop culture over the years: a 10-Piece Chicken McNuggets, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese, or a Big Mac with a drink, french fries, and Sweet 'N Sour sauce. If all those items sound a bit familiar, it's because they're already available at the Golden Arches. This contributed to some of the disappointment around the limited-edition combos. Fans haven't held back from expressing their discontent about the announcement.