The Best Time To Go To A Fast Food Drive-Thru Is Coincidentally Perfect For Snacking

Drive-thrus are reliable, convenient, and perfect for avoiding running into people you know when visiting your favorite fast food joint. The bad thing, though, is that they are getting slower. According to a fast food study done in 2021 by SeeLevel HX, the average wait time increased by 25.59 seconds compared to 2020, a figure that has continued to trend upward for the past decade. Essentially, drive-thrus get more and more popular, and fast food establishments have trouble keeping enough staff to cope with the demand. And although there are chains like the uber-popular Chick-Fil-A that are developing more efficient drive-thrus, there are still ways to avoid the hassle of a long line.

Instead of visiting your favorite fast food drive-thru during peak business hours, opt to get your fix in the midafternoon. Not only is this the perfect time for snacking anyway, but fast food workers are typically going to be at their fastest and friendliest. And while you could just stop by during this time for a quick snack, planning your meals around this drive-thru cycle can help you get a bigger order without running the risk of an uncomfortably long wait. Have yourself a decent-sized breakfast, which should be enough to hold off until after the prime lunch hours, and then treat yourself to your favorite fast food and an even faster drive-thru.