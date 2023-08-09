Taco Bell's New Burrito And Flatbread Are Giving Us FOMO

Taco Bell has proven over the years to be notoriously fickle when it comes to its menu. While fan favorites like the Mexican Pizza were brought back after a significant and loud uproar from fans, there are many other items that consumers fell in love with, only to see them abruptly removed from the menu. 2023 has already seen more than a dozen items that have arrived and disappeared at Taco Bell. For this reason, the news that the fast-food chain is testing out new Flatbread Tacos and burritos is definitely giving us FOMO.

This week, a new $2 Chicken Flatbread Melt has been spotted being tested in Dayton, Ohio, while a Shredded Beef Grilled Cheese Burrito has made appearances at Taco Bell stores in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The burrito features a slow-braised shredded beef that's been cooked in spices, along with a three-cheese blend and a green sauce. The birria-inspired beef can also be substituted in any Taco Bell menu item.

The Chicken Flatbread Melts come in two flavors: Mexican BBQ and Three-Cheese. Both come with a mix of cheddar, mozzarella, and Monterey pepper jack cheeses, but the former includes Mexican BBQ sauce (a new option) covering the grilled marinated chicken, while the latter version has the chain's classic creamy chipotle sauce. The Flatbread Melts can be ordered on their own or in the Chicken Flatbread Deluxe Cravings Box, which also includes a medium drink, Doritos Cheese Gordita Crunch, Crunchy Taco, and Cinnamon Twists for $9.49.