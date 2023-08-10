MasterChef Is Cooking Up Its 14th Season. Here's What We Know

Food TV is escapist. Lying on a sofa, watching Nigella, Ina, or Bobby prepare another backyard dinner party scratches a particular itch on a lazy day. Those chefs are interchangeable, depending on your mood. It's not must-see TV. Even the hallowed ground of "Great British Bake Off" Tent (as dramatic as Bingate was at the time) is a place we escape to, and with all of the changes, many fans no longer bother to tune in to the new series. "MasterChef" hits differently, though. There's something about the fierce competition, the simplicity, and the legacy of the "world's most successful cookery show format" that keeps viewers glued to the action. Unsurprisingly, Fox has renewed it for a 14th season.

This year saw the current lineup of top home cooks face off in a competition titled "Masterchef: United Tastes of America." Always on the lookout for ways to inspire the contestants and add a little flavor to the contest, this year, the judges, Michelin Guide megastar Gordon Ramsay, James Beard award-winner Aaron Sanchez, and restaurateur Joe Bastianich, are asking the cooks to represent their home regions as well as themselves on TV's biggest culinary stage. The focus on local representation has viewers flocking to watch how home cooks from their regions deal with iconic MasterChef challenges like the "Tag Team Restaurant" and the dreaded "Mystery Boxes."