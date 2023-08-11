Ree Drummond Gives An Update On How Her Husband Is Healing After Farm Accident - Exclusive

Life on a farm can be tough, which Ree Drummond knows firsthand. The Oklahoma native and her husband, Ladd Drummond, have a cattle ranch that requires very early mornings and long days. However, the Pioneer Woman revealed in her blog that she was shocked when she learned that her partner had broken his neck in two places while trying to put out a fire in 2021. Ladd and her nephew, Caleb Drummond, were both driving separate fire trucks to put out nearby flames, and because visibility was low, they had a head-on collision with each other.

"[Ladd] called me on his way [to the hospital] and tried to explain what happened, at which time I promptly lost all feeling in my knees before running out the door and heading to town," Ree admitted.

Thankfully, with surgery, a neck brace, and time, he was able to properly heal. However, the cookbook author recounted last year in an Instagram video that her beloved cowboy had then been run over by a cow, and she revealed a huge hole in his shirt and a gash on his back. While promoting her new cookware line with Walmart, Ree told us in an exclusive interview that she's learned to put these types of scrapes into perspective.