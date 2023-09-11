5-Ingredient Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon Recipe
Catherine Brookes brings us this recipe for a 5-ingredient brown sugar glazed salmon. Crafted to perfection, this recipe showcases the beauty of simplicity, making it a perfect choice for both seasoned chefs and aspiring home cooks. The luscious glaze, prepared with just a handful of pantry staples, infuses the salmon with a caramelized, glossy finish that enhances its natural flavors. The tender, flaky salmon contrasts harmoniously with the sweet notes, creating a perfect balance that will captivate even the most discerning palates.
Brookes tells us, "This is a great recipe to make for a quick and easy weeknight dinner when you may not have much time but still want to enjoy something delicious, fresh, and nutritious." Not only will you likely have the ingredients on hand, you don't need a ton of time to prepare it.
With its quick and straightforward preparation, this dish is a guaranteed showstopper for busy days, special occasions, or simply when you want to treat yourself to a delectable culinary masterpiece.
Gather your 5-ingredient brown sugar glazed salmon ingredients
To make this 5-ingredient brown sugar glazed salmon, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need salmon, brown sugar, mustard, soy sauce, and black pepper.
While this recipe is perfect the way it is, for those that want things a little hotter, Brookes has a tip. If you're a fan of spice, Brookes advises, "I would recommend adding some red pepper flakes or hot sauce to the marinade mixture if you'd like a little more heat."
Mix the brown sugar glaze
Preheat the oven to 425 F. In a small bowl, add the brown sugar, mustard, soy sauce, salt, and pepper. Then, whisk to combine the ingredients into a smooth glaze. You should begin to smell the savory, bright, and sweet sauce.
In fact, this glaze is so delicious, it actually works on many types of proteins. Save this recipe for the future, because as Brookes notes, "This marinade is packed with flavor and perfect for a range of proteins such as chicken, pork or tofu."
Spoon glaze over salmon filets
Place the salmon filets on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Then, carefully spoon the glaze on top of each piece.
This versatile glaze adds a rich, caramelized sweetness to the salmon. The tops get crispy and form a tantalizing, shiny coating that enhances the taste and appearance of the dish.
Bake the flavorful salmon filets
Lastly, bake the salmon in the preheated oven for 13-15 minutes, or until it reaches an internal minimum temperature of 145 F. Remove the salmon from the oven and enjoy alongside your favorite side dishes.
Not sure what to serve this with? Brookes has some recommendations. "I love serving this with brown rice and some green goddess salad!" Since this entree recipe is so easy, you can spend extra time devoted to cooking up your sides. Or not — we won't judge.
- 3 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons mustard
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 4 salmon fillets
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, mustard, soy sauce, salt, and pepper.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and place the salmon fillets on top.
- Spoon the glaze all over the top of the salmon.
- Bake for 13-15 minutes or until an instant read thermometer reads 145 F when inserted into the middle of the salmon.
- Serve and enjoy.
|Calories per Serving
|856
|Total Fat
|53.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|12.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|217.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.3 g
|Total Sugars
|6.7 g
|Sodium
|519.4 mg
|Protein
|81.4 g