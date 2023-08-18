Roasted Cilantro Lime Shrimp Recipe

Indulge your taste buds with a burst of zesty flavors and succulent textures in recipe developer Christina Musgrave's tantalizing roasted cilantro lime shrimp recipe. This dish seamlessly blends the vibrant essence of fresh cilantro, the zingy brightness of lime, and the irresistible smokiness of perfectly roasted shrimp.

Each plump shrimp is marinated to perfection, allowing the citrusy tang of lime and the aromatic garlic to infuse every juicy bite. As the shrimp sizzle and caramelize in the oven, the marinade intensifies, creating a mouthwatering medley that embodies a balance of tanginess and depth.

This dish is ideal for meal prep. Ready in only 15 minutes, and requiring only 7 ingredients, it's also incredibly easy and convenient. Musgrave tells us, "I love making this at the beginning of the week to have on hand for rice bowls, salads, or tacos." Whether served as a delightful appetizer, a flavorful main course, or a protein-rich salad topper, this dish is delicious and shockingly simple.