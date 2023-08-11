Striped Cocktails Are Having A Layered Moment

Sometimes the art of mixology is not actually about mixing liquids but about keeping them apart. The latest cocktail trend involves drinks with colorful layers rather than a uniform hue — think ombré Tequila Sunrises and the red, white, and blue of a Fourth of July slushy, only classier. Sure, there are some layered classics, but the trendiest bars are taking the concept to the next level.

Bars far and wide are hopping on the train of boldly striped cocktails, creating Instagram-worthy drinks that look as good as they taste. The trend fits perfectly into the tacky-campy-chic menu and aesthetic of New York's TikTok-viral Italian restaurant, Bad Roman, which serves a three-layered drink called the Bad Ombré. A layered drink can also enhance the theme of a restaurant, as the classic DC Belgian restaurant The Sovereign highlights with the Jalisco to Brussels Non-Stop— an electric blue mix of tequila and Curaçao with a vibrant band of cherry beer floating on top.

While the technique might have been limited to a few select types of liquor in the past, bartenders are now layering all sorts of ingredients. The Black Bolt at the Clover Club in Brooklyn, for example, features a bottom layer of lemon juice that stands out and complements a sweet pineapple-maple syrup rather than blending into the background.