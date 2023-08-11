Mashed Poll Uncovers The Fast Food Mascot Fans Think Needs To Make A Comeback

Are you team Big Mac or team Crunchwrap Supreme when it comes to your fast food order? While you may be thinking about the taste of the food, back in the day, fast-food chains relied on their trusty mascots to get people in the door. In the '80s and '90s, it was hard to get through Saturday morning cartoons without seeing your favorite fast food mascot popping up on the screen. Sadly, some of the most beloved characters, like the Hamburglar, suddenly disappeared. It wasn't just the Hamburglar who is giving us major nostalgia; the Arby's Oven Mitt and Dairy Queen's Dennis the Menace haven't shown their faces since the early 2000s.

In our exclusive Mashed poll, people were asked which beloved mascot they would like to have a comeback. A whopping 31,000 people voted between Domino's Pizza Noid, McDonald's Hamburglar, Arby's Oven Mitt, Dairy Queen Lips, and Taco Bell's Chihuahua. Arby's and Dairy Queen came in at the bottom, with only 3% of the votes, while Domino's got 12% and the Hamburglar got 31%. The clear, runaway winner was the Taco Bell Chihuahua, who received 51% of the vote.