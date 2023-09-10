Currywurst And Fries With Homemade Curry Ketchup Recipe

Whether you're looking for the perfect summer meal to enjoy with a cold beer or you're practicing your menu for an Oktoberfest party, you need to try this recipe for currywurst and fries with a special, homemade curry ketchup. "It's not often that I say, 'Woah! That is one flavorful sausage,'" says recipe developer Patterson Watkins. "There's just something about that curry ketchup that turns the ordinary, extraordinary. I'm not out here bashing bratwurst — brats are perfectly fine. But add curry ketchup, and wowzers."

Clearly, it's the curry ketchup that makes this recipe a standout, and once you try it, you're likely to want to whip some up for every dippable dish you make. "What makes these German street food snacks so enticing is the added element of curry. Those aromatic and flavorful properties of the iconic spice blend (cardamom, ginger, garlic, coriander, cumin, and turmeric) really pair well with the sweet-tart homemade ketchup and savory brats," Watkins says. Plus, the whole recipe is ready to serve in about 35 minutes and calls for your favorite frozen fries — no slicing up potatoes required.