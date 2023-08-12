The Flavorful Reason You Should Boil Chicken In Something Other Than Water

Chicken is a simple quick-cooking protein that can be on the dinner table in minutes. As a bonus, there are plenty of different ways to cook the perfect chicken meal. If you're boiling it to add to a salad or sandwich, you don't have to skimp on taste. Various ingredients can impart flavor with this basic cooking method.

For starters, you shouldn't be using plain water. At the very least you should throw some salt in there to season — about 3 teaspoons in 4 cups of cold water per pound of chicken is recommended. If you'd like to experiment further, you can amp up the flavor by adding beer or wine to the water. A dry white wine will lend subtle aromas to the chicken, while a lager or ale will give it malty flavors that would make a nice pairing with tacos.

Stick to using about ½ a cup of wine or beer for every cup of water, or for a stronger flavor, use a one-to-one ratio. Pour your liquid of choice into a pot, then add as much cold water as needed to cover the chicken. Meanwhile, for a tom kha gai-inspired Thai dish, skip the water and poach boneless, skinless chicken breasts in coconut milk. You can also try using 1 cup of water and ½ a cup of sake with a few tablespoons of mirin for a delicately flavored poaching liquid.