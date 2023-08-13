McDonald's Big Mac: We Compared The Real Thing To The Ads

In official photos from McDonald's, the single piece of cheese on the bottom deck of the Big Mac was always beautifully melted, with the corners starting to ooze down the sides of the bun. The cheese on the sandwich we received could not have looked more different from the picture. It was room temperature and completely unmelted — still just as perfectly square as it was when a McDonald's worker removed it from its plastic packaging.

The way the Big Mac is assembled makes it unlikely that you're going to receive one with melty cheese in real life. When you make a cheeseburger at home, you generally add the cheese on top of the patty when it's still on the griddle, or maybe just after it's been removed from the heat. The hot beef melts the cheese quickly. However, on a Big Mac, the cheese is placed next to a cold layer of special sauce and lettuce, then a cooked burger patty is placed on top. The cold garnishes keep the cheese on our burger cool, preventing it from melting.

Despite the lack of gooeyness, the cheese still does its job, adding a creamy dairy flavor that goes well with all the other components. We just don't know why McDonald's doesn't put the cheese on top of one of the patties instead of on the bottom of the sandwich.