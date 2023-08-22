Pan-Seared Mushroom Chicken Burgers Recipe

Maybe you've tried mushroom burgers, and you've tried chicken burgers, but if you haven't tried a combination of the two, you're really missing out. This simple recipe for a pan-seared mushroom chicken burger is the perfect weeknight dinner to lighten up your menu while keeping your tastebuds happy. "I love that these chicken burgers are really straightforward to make and are full of flavor," says recipe developer Christina Musgrave of Tasting with Tina. "The mushrooms add an earthy umami flavor to the patty, while the breadcrumbs help bind the patty together."

The recipe only takes 30 minutes to make and pairs perfectly with all your standard burger sides. All you need to do is mix up a side salad or throw a batch of french fries in the oven and before you know it, you'll have a whole meal ready to serve, and one that's a welcome change from the typical beef burger.