Guy's Grocery Games: Superstars Competitor Tregaye Fraser Is A Familiar Face

If you watch the Food Network regularly, you'll notice that there are lots of cooks who appear on multiple shows. Chefs like Alex Guarnaschelli and Guy Fieri have a lot of frying pans on the fire, but there are others you see and think, "Where do I know them from?" For those tuning into "Guys Grocery Games: Superstars" on August 16, there's one face many people will likely find familiar — Tregaye Fraser.

Fraser might not be a household name yet, but she's appeared on many Food Network shows. Most notably, she was the winner of Season 12 of "Food Network Star," which aired in 2016. Since then, Fraser has appeared on television several times. She shared some of her favorite bites on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" and "All-Star Best Thing I Ever Ate," was the host of the baking show "Cakealikes" on Discovery+, and even had her own pilot, "Tregaye's Way," on OWN. However, fans of "Guy's Grocery Games" might recognize Fraser best from her eight appearances on the show as a judge and competitor.