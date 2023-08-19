Your Pumpkin Pizza Deserves The Roasting Treatment

Some sources suggest that the best pumpkins for cooking include very specific types such as Fairytales, Jarrahdales, Luminas, and Marina Di Chioggias, which is all very well and good if you happen to shop at the kind of place bougie enough to offer (and label) a wide range of different varieties. In many stores, though, you'll find your choice limited to the smaller kind, often labeled called sugar or pie pumpkins, and the larger ones typically sold for jack-o'-lantern carving. While some people insist that sugar pumpkins are the only ones suitable for roasting and eating, that may not be true. All types of pumpkin are edible, and some who've cooked and eaten the jack-o'-lantern kind say they taste fine. The larger ones may have a stringier texture, though, so smaller pumpkins are a better bet for pizza topping.

When you're shopping for a pumpkin to roast, there are a few more things to keep in mind besides size. The stem should be dry and brown since a green stem = an unripe pumpkin. It should also be firmly fixed in there, since if it's wobbly the pumpkin might have a soft top that indicates it's already begun to rot. Check the pumpkin all over, particularly the bottom where it may have been in prolonged contact with damp ground. If there are any soft spots or bruises, these, too, may be signs of rot, so put that one back and pick another potential pizza pumpkin.