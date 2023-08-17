Peru's Loaded McDonald's Fries Give In-N-Out's A Run For Their Money

Salty, slightly sweet, and best when served piping hot, there's something about McDonald's fries that just hits different. To give you an idea of just how popular this fan-favorite starchy side really is, out of all its menu items, the chain's crispy fries hold the title of McDonald's top bestseller. When compared to other fast food hotspots, 40% of Americans say the Golden Arch's fry recipe is leagues ahead in terms of flavor, according to a Mashed survey. Others, like In-N-Out, might not win the popularity contest for its plain fries, but offers its unique animal-style fries, slathered in signature sauce, caramelized onions, and melted cheese. For those who wish McDonald's had similar fries drenched in a saucy topping, it does exist, but you'll have to break out the passport to try them.

At McDonald's locations in other countries like Peru, the chain features its own saucy fry topping that elevates this menu staple to a whole new level of flavor. At first glance, they look like they're smothered in gravy, similar to Canada's poutine. However, it isn't gravy that these Peruvian McDonald's fries are drowning in, but something with a bit more smolder to it. One TikTok creator tried them for herself and rated them a solid 10 out of 10, so we are more than a little intrigued as to what sauce could make them so drool-worthy. She compares it to a smoky-tasting Big Mac sauce, but commenters say the fry sauce is from a discontinued U.S. McDonald's burger.