Sweet Potato Latkes Recipe
Latkes are a staple component of Hanukkah, but that shouldn't stop you from eating them for other occasions, whether it's an ordinary weeknight or a special meal. Although traditional latke recipes are typically made with standard potatoes, Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes gives them a fresh spin. Her sweet potato latke recipe is straightforward and easy to whip up, ensuring plenty of crispy bites in your imminent future.
She shares, "I love the simplicity of this recipe!" Although the ingredients are basic, the combination really stands out. "Sweet potato has such a delicious almost caramelized flavor when it's fried which pairs perfectly with the savory green onion," Brookes comments.
Serve these for breakfast or lunch, as a crunchy appetizer, or make them the starchy element on your dinner plate. Whatever you choose, you'll be hard-pressed to find a situation where sweet potato latkes aren't a welcome addition to the table ... they might even become the star dish.
Gather the ingredients for this sweet potato latkes recipe
For this recipe, start by peeling and grating a couple of large sweet potatoes. Next, you'll need large eggs, green onions, all-purpose flour, salt, and vegetable oil for frying. Chop the green onions, keeping only the white and light green sections. If you want to make this gluten-free, simply swap the flour type for a one-to-one substitute.
Prep the sweet potatoes
Transfer the grated sweet potato onto a muslin cloth or paper towel and carefully squeeze out as much of the water as possible. This will help them fry more successfully for an optimal crispy result.
Combine the latke mixture
Once the sweet potato is well drained, add it to a large bowl along with the eggs, chopped green onion, flour, and salt. Stir the contents together until they are evenly combined. If you want to get a headstart, Brookes notes, "You can prep the mixture up to 24 hours in advance and store in the fridge until ready to fry."
Fry the latkes
Pour the oil into a large frying pan and heat it on medium-high. Scoop ¼ cup of the sweet potato mixture and make sure it's compact so it holds together. Flip the cup carefully into the hot oil and flatten it into a patty with a spatula as it fries. Cook the latke for 2 minutes or so on one side and flip it once the bottom is brown. Fry it for another 2 minutes until both sides are toasty and golden. You can fry more than one latke at a time as long as you have enough space in the pan to avoid overcrowding.
Garnish and serve the hot latkes
As they are cooked, transfer the hot latkes with a slotted spatula to a plate lined with a paper towel or a clean cloth. Let them drain off a bit of excess oil, then serve the sweet potato latkes with a dollop of sour cream and extra chopped green onion tops if you want.
"These are great served as a side or appetizer or even as part of a breakfast along with some fried eggs, mushrooms, and tomatoes," Brookes suggests. She recommends storing leftover latkes in the fridge for up to 2 days and reheating them in the oven or microwave. Just note that they won't remain crispy with the latter method.
- 2 large sweet potatoes, peeled & grated
- 2 large eggs
- 4 green onions, white and light green parts only, chopped
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour (or gluten-free flour)
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup vegetable oil, for frying
- sour cream, for serving
- green onion tops, for serving
- Wrap the sweet potato in a muslin cloth or some kitchen paper and squeeze out as much moisture as possible.
- Add the sweet potato, eggs, green onion, flour, and salt to a large mixing bowl and stir together to combine.
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan on a medium-high setting.
- Scoop out ¼ cup of the mixture, compacting it into the cup.
- Tip the cup upside down into the hot oil to make a mound, then use a spatula to flatten it into a patty as it fries.
- Cook for about 2 minutes or until browned on the bottom, then flip and cook for another 2 minutes on the other side.
- Remove the latkes from the oil with a slotted spatula and place them onto a plate covered with paper towel or a clean cloth to soak up the excess oil.
- Serve with a dollop of sour cream and sliced green onion tops, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|86
|Total Fat
|6.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|24.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|6.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.8 g
|Total Sugars
|1.0 g
|Sodium
|93.2 mg
|Protein
|1.5 g