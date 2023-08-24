Sweet Potato Latkes Recipe

Latkes are a staple component of Hanukkah, but that shouldn't stop you from eating them for other occasions, whether it's an ordinary weeknight or a special meal. Although traditional latke recipes are typically made with standard potatoes, Mashed recipe developer Catherine Brookes gives them a fresh spin. Her sweet potato latke recipe is straightforward and easy to whip up, ensuring plenty of crispy bites in your imminent future.

She shares, "I love the simplicity of this recipe!" Although the ingredients are basic, the combination really stands out. "Sweet potato has such a delicious almost caramelized flavor when it's fried which pairs perfectly with the savory green onion," Brookes comments.

Serve these for breakfast or lunch, as a crunchy appetizer, or make them the starchy element on your dinner plate. Whatever you choose, you'll be hard-pressed to find a situation where sweet potato latkes aren't a welcome addition to the table ... they might even become the star dish.