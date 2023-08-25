Slow Cooker Sesame Chicken Recipe
Need an easy recipe for a weeknight meal that will please the entire family? Well, look no further. Recipe developer Erin Johnson brings us this recipe for slow-cooker sesame chicken. This recipe is a classic dump-and-cook recipe, allowing you to place the ingredients in the slow cooker, turn it on, and head out on your merry way. Whether you are headed to school, work, or off for a day of fun, dinner will be waiting for you when you arrive home. Johnson tells us, "This is a great twist on the takeout classic that couldn't be any easier!"
This mouthwatering dish takes convenience to new heights, as it effortlessly melds together the rich and savory essence of Asian cuisine with the ease of slow-cooked perfection. As your kitchen fills with the enticing scent of sesame, honey, and garlic, you'll anticipate the moment when you can savor each succulent bite of perfectly cooked chicken.
Whether you're a busy professional seeking a hassle-free dinner or a culinary enthusiast eager to explore new flavors, this dish promises a delightful and satisfying dining experience that's bound to become a household favorite.
Gather your slow cooker sesame chicken ingredients
To make this slow cooker sesame chicken recipe, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need chicken breast, cornstarch, soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, brown sugar, rice vinegar, and garlic. You can substitute for boneless thighs if you prefer, and while not traditional, you can add red pepper for a kick of heat.
Coat the chicken in cornstarch & create the sesame chicken sauce
Cut the chicken into pieces and coat them in cornstarch. Then, add the chicken to a large slow cooker. In a small bowl, add the soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, brown sugar, rice vinegar, and garlic. Using a whisk, combine these ingredients into a smooth sauce. Then, pour the sauce on top of the chicken.
Before you move on to the next step, ask yourself if you are a sauce-loving person. Johnson notes, "If you like extra sauce, just double it! This is especially helpful if you want to have leftovers."
Cook on low for 6 hours
Cover the slow cooker with the lid. Then, turn the slow cooker on low heat and cook for 6 hours. During this time, you do not need to be present, so take a step back and relax. Dinner is cooking for you!
The slow cooker, is a versatile kitchen appliance designed to cook food at a low and consistent temperature over an extended period. The primary mechanism behind a slow cooker's cooking process involves gentle and prolonged heat exposure. No active cooking required!
Add cornstarch slurry to thicken sauce
Next, remove about ¼ cup of the liquid from the slow cooker using a small measuring cup. Add the remaining tablespoon of cornstarch into the measuring cup and stir to combine. Then, return the cornstarch slurry by streaming it into the slow cooker. Be sure to stir the entire dish well to fully incorporate the slurry into the sauce. This will ensure that the sauce thickens up nicely adding depth and consistency to the texture.
Not sure what to serve this with? While you don't need much, it's a good idea to serve this dish with some veggies. Johnson suggests, "I like to serve this over rice with a side of steamed vegetables or broccoli."
Slow Cooker Sesame Chicken Recipe
Prep Time: 5m
Cook Time: 6h 15m
Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 1½ pounds chicken breast, cut into 1–2-inch pieces
- 2 tablespoons cornstarch, divided
- ½ cup soy sauce
- ⅓ cup honey
- 2 teaspoons sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
Optional Ingredients
- Sesame seeds, for garnish
Directions
- Cut the chicken into 1–2-inch pieces and coat them in 1 tablespoon corn starch. Add the chicken to your slow cooker.
- Using a whisk, mix together the soy sauce, honey, sesame oil, brown sugar, rice vinegar, and garlic. Pour this sauce over the chicken in the slow cooker.
- Put the lid on your slow cooker, and cook on low for 6 hours.
- Mix the remaining tablespoon of corn starch with ¼ cup of liquid from the slow cooker to create a slurry. Pour it into the crock and stir well. Turn your slow cooker to high and cook for an additional 15 minutes to thicken the sauce. Serve over rice with steamed vegetables on the side. Garnish with sesame seeds if you like.