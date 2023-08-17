TikTok's Viral Spaghetti Alfredo Combines 2 Pre-Made Sauces Into A Cheesy Masterpiece

Figuring out what to make for dinner every single night can be a big challenge, especially if you don't like cooking. The good news? There's always a viral TikTok recipe for that. The TikTok feta pasta recipe has become a weeknight staple, and who could resist trying the viral TikTok hack that makes boxed mac and cheese creamier? Now, there's another viral TikTok pasta recipe floating around. There's a reason videos of it have amassed millions of views, likes, and comments: Not only is it pure comfort food, but it's also really easy to make.

That's because, for this spaghetti recipe, you don't need to crush any tomatoes, simmer a sauce for hours, or frantically whisk a bechamel. Instead, all you need to do is brown some ground beef in a pan, joined by some diced onions and garlic if you're feeling fancy. Then, add a jar of store-bought marinara sauce. Add cooked spaghetti that's been topped with jarred Alfredo sauce to a greased casserole dish and pour the meat sauce on top, then cover the whole thing with grated mozzarella and bake until bubbly. Easy, right? But there's actually a way to make it even easier, and on the flip side, there are a few extra steps that can be taken to make the recipe even more delicious.