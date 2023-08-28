Chilled Lettuce Soup Recipe
In our opinion, cold soups don't get enough love. They provide a perfect solution for scorching summer days when the idea of sipping on a steaming bowl of soup might seem less than appealing. Instead, they offer a rejuvenating respite, cooling you down while still delivering an explosion of taste.
In this culinary journey, recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us this recipe that might raise an eyebrow but is guaranteed to win over your heart: chilled lettuce soup. This unconventional yet delicious dish defies expectations, transforming humble lettuce into a velvety, luxurious soup that is perfect for sweltering days.
Brookes tells us, "I like to serve this as a starter before other fresh summery dishes." This refreshing and palate-pleasing dish promises to awaken your taste buds and invigorate your senses. Imagine a bowl of pure coolness, a symphony of verdant hues, and a delightful dance of flavors that whisper the essence of summer.
Gather your chilled lettuce soup ingredients
To make this chilled lettuce soup, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need olive oil, onion, garlic, potato, vegetable stock, lettuce, peas, salt, and pepper.
Not sure what type of lettuce to use? Brookes advises, "I like to use romaine lettuce, but if you have another kind in the fridge that's totally fine! I think spinach would give a very different flavor/texture so [instead, I] would recommend using a crunchy type of lettuce."
Fry the onion and garlic, before adding the potatoes and stock
Heat a large soup pot over medium heat. Add the oil, and once hot, add in the diced onion. Continue to cook until the onion has softened, which should take about 6 minutes. Then, add in the garlic and cook for about a minute.
Garlic cooks quickly, so be mindful of how long it's been in the pan. It usually takes just a minute or two to become fragrant and slightly golden. Garlic can burn easily when cooking due to its high sugar content and low water content. Stir the garlic frequently while cooking to prevent it from sticking to the pan and burning.
Add the remaining ingredients
Next, add the potatoes and the vegetable stock to the pot. Bring this mixture to a boil and then lower the heat to a simmer. Allow this mixture to simmer for 20 minutes, so that the potatoes soften. Then, add in the lettuce and the peas. Continue to simmer for about 8 more minutes.
This soup possesses a remarkable ability to discreetly introduce a generous portion of vegetables into your diet, even for those who might be a bit hesitant about consuming their greens. Brookes notes, "This soup is a great way to use up leftover veggies/salad. It's really packed full of delicious healthy greens!" This dish demonstrates that vegetables need not be relegated to the sidelines but can instead take center stage.
Blend, chill, and serve with garnishes
Now, it is time to blend the soup. Pour the contents into a high-speed blender. Fit it with a lid and blend the mixture until it is smooth. Let it come to room temperature before placing it in the fridge to chill for at least 1 hour.
When you are ready to serve it up, pour the soup into bowls and garnish with a swirl of cream and a sprinkle of chives. Brookes adds, "It's great served with some fresh crusty buttered bread or with some herby croutons scattered on top."
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 large potato, diced
- 4 cups vegetable stock
- 8 ounces roughly chopped lettuce leaves
- 1 cup frozen peas
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Cream
- Chives, chopped
- Heat the olive oil in a large soup pot on a medium setting.
- Add the onion and fry until softened, about 6-8 minutes. Then, add the garlic and fry for another minute, stirring constantly.
- Add the potatoes and vegetable stock. Stir, bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer, and leave to cook for 20 minutes.
- Add the lettuce and peas and simmer for another 8 minutes.
- Add the soup to a blender and blitz until smooth. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Leave to come to room temperature, then chill in the fridge until ready to serve, at least 1 hour.
- Serve with a little cream and chopped chives if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|155
|Total Fat
|3.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|26.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|5.1 g
|Total Sugars
|4.4 g
|Sodium
|1,041.0 mg
|Protein
|5.1 g