Chilled Lettuce Soup Recipe

In our opinion, cold soups don't get enough love. They provide a perfect solution for scorching summer days when the idea of sipping on a steaming bowl of soup might seem less than appealing. Instead, they offer a rejuvenating respite, cooling you down while still delivering an explosion of taste.

In this culinary journey, recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us this recipe that might raise an eyebrow but is guaranteed to win over your heart: chilled lettuce soup. This unconventional yet delicious dish defies expectations, transforming humble lettuce into a velvety, luxurious soup that is perfect for sweltering days.

Brookes tells us, "I like to serve this as a starter before other fresh summery dishes." This refreshing and palate-pleasing dish promises to awaken your taste buds and invigorate your senses. Imagine a bowl of pure coolness, a symphony of verdant hues, and a delightful dance of flavors that whisper the essence of summer.