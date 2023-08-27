5-Ingredient Pesto Grilled Cheese Sandwich Recipe

Sinking your teeth into a crunchy and simultaneously gooey grilled cheese is an underrated pleasure. Gourmet food might be number one for some people, but a golden crust and melted cheese filling do it for us.

While the classic recipe is as timeless as they come, Mashed recipe developer Christina Musgrave finds a way to enhance a simple formula with her 5-ingredient pesto grilled cheese sandwich. Aside from requiring minimal ingredients, lunch is served in 15 minutes, which makes this a great option for a mid-week pick-me-up. Musgrave agrees and comments, "I love that this grilled cheese recipe is only 5 ingredients and takes just a few minutes to make."

With a couple of salty extras, this sandwich is sure to become a regular on your lunch menu. Serve it with a light salad in the summer or tomato soup in the winter, and you're sure to be perfectly satiated.