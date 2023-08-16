Moldy Twix Just Accidentally Became Crumbl Cookies Flavor Of The Week

Known for its pink boxes and an endless list of extravagant new flavors, Crumbl Cookies has gone viral in the scene of Instagrammable baked goods in recent years with its thick, creatively-topped cookies. However, not everything is sugar and spice for the chain. Recently, a social media user claimed to have found a moldy topping on their cookie from one Crumbl location. The chain may have a lot of flavors, but this wasn't supposed to be on the menu.

When a Redditor alleged to have found a piece of moldy Twix on their Crumbl cookie, some were quick to share their shock. The post, ominously titled "Beware of Moldy Twix," featured a photo of a caramel shortbread cookie that shows one of the pieces of Twix bar topping tinged with unappetizing blue-green spots.

Common Crumbl cookie flavors include milk chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and cookies & cream, though the store has become known for more extravagant rotating weekly menu options like lemon bar, cinnamon roll, strawberry cheesecake, the all-new hummingbird cake, and the Twix-topped caramel shortbread cookies. The latter option has a sugar cookie base with caramel, milk chocolate, and crunchy Twix toppings. It's also the only flavor this week that uses Twix bars as toppings.