Spirit-Infused Simple Syrups Are The Sweet Way To Boost Your Cocktails

Simple syrup is a touchstone ingredient in mixology used to balance the flavors of cocktails by providing a gentle sweetness that seamlessly integrates with other ingredients. Made with only sugar and water, simple syrup is an easy-to-make concoction that can sweeten up summery libations like margaritas, cut through the bitterness in an Aperol-based drink, liven up a sour boozy beverage, and unlike granulated sugar, dispenses an even sweetness throughout the drink. The most intriguing part of this bar staple is that you can easily infuse it with herbs, fruits, and spirits.

By infusing simple syrup with liquor you can refine and tailor the flavor profile of your cocktails. If the base of your cocktail calls for a specific type of liquor, you can use a simple syrup infused with that same spirit for a cohesive integration of flavors or mix and match for complementary flavors that add depth and complexity to your favorite cocktail recipes. But the customization doesn't stop there, you can also infuse boozy simple syrups with fruits, veggies, herbs, and florals that bring out the flavors in the liquor.

Since you can have multiple flavors in one bottle, eliminating the need to use multiple different ingredients, liquor-infused simple syrups are great for busy bartenders on the go or anyone who just wants to maximize their time and efficiency. Plus, spirits help preserve the shelf of life of simple syrup – nothing but wins with this bartending hack.