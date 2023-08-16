Aldi Is Taking Over Hundreds Of Southeast Supermarkets

Aldi fans, rejoice! Your fave supermarket chain is about to be much easier to find. Yes –– Aldi is expanding its stores in a big way, and that means that the German supermarket chain will have quite a few more locations by 2025. Aldi first arrived in the Southeast in the 1990s, and they opened their 26th regional headquarters in Alabama recently. It's clear that the chain is interested in becoming even more popular in this area; the company has already invested a whopping $2.5 billion into expanding throughout the region.

Now, the chain has purchased almost 400 Winn-Dixie locations, as well as Harvey's Supermarket. The acquired stores are located in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, though the vast majority of locations — nearly 300 — are located in Florida. This new pending purchase comes after an announcement that the grocery chain will be opening over 100 new stores and have a goal of nearly 2,500 brand-new locations in the next year alone. It's clear that Aldi's goal to expand all over the country is in full swing, which means we'll soon be seeing quite a few more of these popular grocery stores.