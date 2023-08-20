Chicken Paillard Is The One Meal Andrew Zimmern Could Eat Every Night

Andrew Zimmern will forever be associated with a willingness to consume so-called "bizarre" foods such as roast porcupine (which he says was the best thing ever) and fermented shark (which he doesn't recommend). Pointing out that it's wrong to "other" foods considered perfectly common or even delicacies in other cultures, Zimmern says he deeply regrets that his TV show went by the sensationalist name "Bizarre Foods." Still, this most omnivorous of celebrities doesn't always have a taste for global goodies. He often enjoys dining on simple fare.

In a TikTok clip, Zimmern explains that one dish he could "eat every night of the week and never get tired of" is a rather minimalist recipe with a fancy name — chicken paillard. While "paillard" is a French word that translates as "bawdy," there's nothing NSFW about the chicken dish. Instead, the culinary definition is thinly sliced meat, pounded flat, and cooked at a high temperature. On his YouTube channel, Zimmern shares that he's been "addicted" to this chicken dish since he was a teenager because, at the time, it was trendy in the New York culinary scene. According to his website, he used to cook chicken paillard at the restaurants where he worked in the '80s, but this oldie-but-goodie remains part of his 21st-century repertoire.