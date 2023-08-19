How To Cook Vegetables At High Altitude

Depending on where you're chowing down, there are many differences in how to properly cook. But those living at high altitudes have to make one significant adjustment related to science — as opposed to taste or culture — when cooking vegetables: Adding more time.

First, it's important to be specific about what we mean by "high altitude." Most cookbooks and chefs set this line around 3,000 feet above sea level, though differences can be seen even around 2,000 feet.

Those cooking in this range should be aware of two vital changes. First, water will boil faster and at a lower absolute temperature. While we're all familiar with water's 212-degree Fahrenheit boiling point at sea level, this drops to 206 at 3,000 feet and 202 at 5,000 feet — roughly the elevation of Denver, Colorado, and several other cities in the Mountain West region.

This means any veggies or other items placed in boiling or simmering water are actually in lower-temperature liquid than they would be at sea level. Because of these lower temperatures, you'll need to add some extra time for them to reach the desired levels of tenderness.