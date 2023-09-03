Garlicky Mushroom Toast With Fried Egg Recipe

Are you looking for a new delicious reason to get out of bed in the morning? Are you sick of your typical boring breakfast options? Recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us this recipe for garlic mushroom toast and fried egg. Brookes tells us, "This is a great one to serve for a special weekend brunch, but it's quick enough to whip up on a weekday morning too!"

This dish effortlessly combines earthy mushrooms, aromatic garlic, and the rich, creamy texture of a perfectly fried egg, all harmoniously piled atop a toasted slice of sourdough bread. If you are like us, you don't often think to add veggies to breakfast, but this combination is so tasty and nutritious, you won't want it any other way.

Whether you're looking to elevate your breakfast routine or savor a satisfying brunch, this recipe promises to awaken your senses and leave you craving for more.