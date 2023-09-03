Garlicky Mushroom Toast With Fried Egg Recipe
Are you looking for a new delicious reason to get out of bed in the morning? Are you sick of your typical boring breakfast options? Recipe developer Catherine Brookes brings us this recipe for garlic mushroom toast and fried egg. Brookes tells us, "This is a great one to serve for a special weekend brunch, but it's quick enough to whip up on a weekday morning too!"
This dish effortlessly combines earthy mushrooms, aromatic garlic, and the rich, creamy texture of a perfectly fried egg, all harmoniously piled atop a toasted slice of sourdough bread. If you are like us, you don't often think to add veggies to breakfast, but this combination is so tasty and nutritious, you won't want it any other way.
Whether you're looking to elevate your breakfast routine or savor a satisfying brunch, this recipe promises to awaken your senses and leave you craving for more.
Gather your garlicky mushroom toast with fried egg ingredients
To make this dish, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you will need olive oil, cremini mushrooms, garlic, soy sauce, parsley, sourdough bread, eggs, salt, and pepper.
Brookes advises, "I like to use cremini mushrooms, but white or button mushrooms would also work well here." Feel free to get creative and add various flavor combinations if you would like. Hot sauce, lemon juice, or garlic granules can transform this meal into other breakfast twists.
Sauté the flavorful mushrooms
Put a large frying pan on the stove at medium-high heat. Then, add in one tablespoon of oil and mushrooms. Fry the mushrooms until they are browned, which should take about 8 minutes. Don't be alarmed if you see liquid come out of the mushrooms at first. This will evaporate off and eventually, the mushrooms will caramelize. Next, add the garlic and soy sauce to add some flavor. Allow these ingredients to cook together for another 2 minutes. Then, remove the pan from the heat and stir in the chopped parsley, salt, and pepper. Remove the mushrooms from the pan.
Not only is this dish delicious, but it's also healthy. Mushrooms are a good source of potassium, B vitamins, and selenium. Brookes notes, "Mushrooms and eggs are such a classic breakfast combo and a great way to pack in both veggies and protein to a meal."
Fry up the eggs and toast the bread
Add in the remaining tablespoon of olive oil to the same pan and bring the heat to medium. At this point, crack the eggs directly into the pan. While the eggs are cooking, add the bread to the toaster. Cook the eggs until the egg whites are completely opaque. You should allow the egg white to turn from a clear, liquid state to a solid, white state.
Using a nonstick pan when frying eggs offers several important advantages that contribute to the success and ease of the cooking process. Nonstick pans are designed to have a smooth surface with a special coating that prevents food from sticking. This is particularly beneficial when frying eggs, which have a tendency to stick to traditional pans, potentially leading to a broken, messy yolk.
Assemble the final dish
Now, it's time to put it all together. Remove the toast from the toaster and carefully spoon the cooked mushrooms on top. Then, add a fried egg on top of each slice. Lastly, garnish the toast with a sprinkle of more chopped parsley and black pepper.
Not sure what to serve this with? Brookes suggests, "This is great served with some extra fresh fruit on the side and some orange juice or coffee."
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons chopped parsley
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 2 large eggs
- 2 slices sourdough bread
- Heat one tablespoon of the olive oil in a frying pan on a medium-high setting.
- Add the mushrooms and fry until browned. They will first release some liquid, but it will bubble off and they'll start to brown. This should take about 6-8 minutes.
- Add the garlic and soy sauce and cook for another 2 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Turn off the heat and stir in the chopped parsley and some salt and pepper to taste.
- Remove the mushrooms from the pan, setting aside into a bowl.
- Heat the second tablespoon of oil in the pan on a medium setting.
- Crack in the eggs and fry until the whites have cooked through, about 3-4 minutes.
- While the eggs are frying, toast the bread.
- Spoon the mushrooms over the toast, then add a fried egg on top of each piece.
- Top with some extra fresh chopped parsley and black pepper, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|603
|Total Fat
|21.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|186.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|79.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.1 g
|Total Sugars
|8.6 g
|Sodium
|1,061.7 mg
|Protein
|24.7 g