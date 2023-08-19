What Lab-Grown Chicken Actually Tastes Like

As we navigated through grocery store aisles full of the plant-based fake meat that gained popularity in the early aughts, scientists were busy creating a new meat alternative in labs: cultivated real meat. In 2016, Upside Foods, the world's first cultivated meat company, successfully created the first-ever lab-grown beef meatball. A year later, they cultivated chicken and duck meat as well. Fast-forward to 2023, the US Department of Agriculture cleared their lab-grown chicken to be sold in the United States.

Researcher Willem Frederik van Eelen was the first person to pioneer the idea of cultured meat in the 90s. Instead of feeding pellets and mash to live chickens only to slaughter them when they're big enough, lab-grown chicken is made by feeding chicken cells a brothy mixture of ingredients including sugars, vitamins, amino acids, minerals, and salt to let them grow into meat fit for human consumption. The process, which requires no injury to the animal — the cells can be taken from a fertilized egg — takes about two or three weeks.

Now that we've somewhat tackled the how, let's get to another question that naturally comes to mind when we think about lab-grown chicken: What does it taste like, really? As it turns out, lab-grown chicken tastes and feels like the real thing, texture and all. "The most common response we get is, 'Oh, it tastes like chicken,'" Upside Foods' chief operating officer Amy Chen told the Associated Press. "It is the meat that you've always known and loved."