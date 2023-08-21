Lay's Secret To Better Potato Chips Is All In Its Seeds

Everyone knows Lay's. The iconic brand fills store shelves with its logo — the bright yellow sun behind a red banner — and near-endless flavors of potato chips. However, no matter if you reach for a bag of the Classic, or you can't stop craving the tang of Salt & Vinegar, or you always go Sour Cream & Onion all the way, these potato chips all start in the same place — a potato field.

In fact, it's the potatoes that make Lay's potato chips so special, not necessarily the cooking method or the flavors. The brand purchases about 4 billion pounds of the starchy root vegetable every year and sources those potatoes from all over the country. However, no matter if the potatoes were grown in Maine, Florida, or Idaho, the potatoes are all the same, as Frito Lay scientists have developed a proprietary type of potato that is always used for Lay's potato chips. You won't find this potato variety in your average grocery store, and it comes with some key potato chip-processing benefits, plus some controversy.