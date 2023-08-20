Use Up Leftover Mashed Potatoes By Making Savory Little Pancakes

Mashed potatoes are just so easy to make, especially once you embrace the idea that peeling potatoes is the wrong way to go and start skipping this step for a slightly more rustic, yet much more nutritious mash. The problem is that sometimes you may get a little overenthusiastic with your potato prepping and wind up with a mountain of mashed potatoes too big to eat in a single sitting. Cold, congealed spuds may not appear appealing, but you can bring these leftovers back to life again by re-purposing them in savory potato pancakes. According to Mashed recipe developer Ting Dalton, her potato cake recipe is "filling [and] delicious ... comfort food at its best." Of course, as she notes, it's also "perfect to use up leftover mashed potatoes," so it ties in with our philosophy of reducing food waste whenever possible.

What's more, you need not fear having leftovers of your leftovers because Dalton says these potato cakes work well for meal prep. "These are great to freeze," she assures us, advising that they can simply be re-fried once they are thawed. "You can also make them ahead of time and keep [them] in the fridge," she adds, which means that you can fry up a fresh batch of these pancakes whenever you're in the mood for pure potato-y pleasure.