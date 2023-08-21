TikTok's Bloody Mary Snack Plate Gives Girl Dinner A Run For Its Money

If you've been on TikTok recently, you're likely familiar with the phrase "girl dinner." The trend consists mainly of charcuterie boards, created with random combinations of food items rather than being a super thought-out affair. From grapes and buttered bread to cheese cubes, pickles, and crackers, girl dinner can be whatever you want it to be. However, a new TikTok trend takes the classic Bloody Mary and deconstructs it from cocktail to girl dinner — the Bloody Mary snack plate.

A traditional Bloody Mary is made with vodka, Worcestershire sauce, tomato juice, and hot sauce and is garnished with a celery stick. It's also not uncommon to see a Bloody Mary served with other savory sides such as shrimp, bacon, cheese cubes, stuffed olives, pickles, or beef sticks. The Bloody Mary snack plate is inspired by all of these pairings, and there are many different variations of the plate circulating on TikTok.