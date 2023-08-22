Is Chick-Fil-A Chicken Considered Halal?

In Islamic cultures, meat must be prepared in a specific manner to be suitable for consumption. Food prepared in accordance with Islamic dietary laws is considered halal. Halal meat is specified by how the animals are slaughtered and treated when alive. Foods considered haram, or "not permissible," include pork and alcohol — among others. Because chicken isn't on this list, many may wonder if Chick-fil-A chicken is halal meat. Unfortunately, as of 2022, the answer is no.

Shipments from Chick-fil-A's manufacturers can't be proven permissible, and even if some of it is, it's likely mixed with chicken from other sources, which raises red flags in Islamic cultures. That doesn't mean Muslims can't enjoy Chick-fil-A altogether. There are several foods offered that fall under Islamic law. Those looking to enjoy the chain without breaking their religion's rules can order a handful of non-meat menu items, including waffle potato chips, waffle-cut potato chips, fruit cups, hash browns, side salads, and English muffins.