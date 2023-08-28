Vegan Mushroom Carbonara Recipe

One of the classic pasta dishes of Italy is carbonara. No one knows for sure exactly how it came about, but it's believed that it first appeared in Rome around the time of World War II as a filling way to combine American breakfast foods and Italian pasta. What we do know is this: Traditional carbonara involves guanciale (AKA pork jowl), eggs (not cream, as some may mistakenly think), and Pecorino Romano cheese. Obviously, none of those are vegan, so how do we go from a dish chock-full of meat and dairy to one that's entirely plant-based?

Here, cremini mushrooms provide meaty heft, while umami-packed flavor superstars like soy sauce, miso, nutritional yeast, mustard powder, and smoked paprika unite to make this pasta rich and savory. "The combination of ingredients in the creamy sauce gives a really delicious depth of umami flavor," says Catherine Brookes, who developed this recipe for vegan mushroom carbonara.