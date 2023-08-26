Short Vs. Long Grain Rice: Everything You Need To Know

Have you ever stood in front of a grocery store shelf laden with many types of rice, wondering just which one you're supposed to buy? With so many varieties available, it can seem like a challenge just shopping for dinner, let alone cooking it. Rice comes in three broad types: short grain, medium grain, and long grain. Maybe you already have a handle on medium grain varieties, but what's the deal with short grain and long grain rice and how should you use each type?

You're about to have all your questions answered as we venture into the world of short grain versus long grain rice. We'll explain the different types, how to properly cook each one, and which variety is the best for your next meal.

If you've ever been confused about the differences between short grain or long grain rice, we're here to set the record straight. Soon, you'll know exactly which type is the right one for the recipe at hand. Here's everything you need to know about short grain and long grain rice.