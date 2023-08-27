Scandals That Shook The Nut Industry

Nuts are a healthy and tasty snack, with plenty of varieties to choose from. The terms nutty and earthy, in a culinary sense, are great descriptors of flavors that add depth and interest to a dish. Whether it's pine nuts, almonds, walnuts — you name it — nuts are a staple in the culinary industry and beloved snack food. Salty and crunchy, you can't really go wrong with a good assortment of nuts (as long as you're not allergic).

Surprisingly, the nut industry is bountifully riddled with scandal, intrigue, drama, and shocking secrets. The minds and actions of some of the higher-ups have left society in a position to question their ethics and wonder if those that oversee our food production can be trusted. Unfortunately, it seems that, in many cases, companies have proven that they may not be as trustworthy as we would like to think. From contaminated products to sketchy business transactions, here are some of the most ridiculous and shocking scandals that shook the nut industry. Fair warning — they may make you think twice before buying your next jar.