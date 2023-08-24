What Is Rakia And How Do You Drink It?

Rakia is a true pan-Slavic spirit. It is considered to be the national drink of Serbia (where the word is spelled "rakija") and also of Bulgaria (where the "j" seems to come and go, and is sometimes replaced by a "y") and numerous other countries throughout eastern and central Europe also claim this beverage as their own. In fact, the question of exactly where the drink originated is a hotly debated one, as Serbia, Croatia, and Romania all feel entitled to this honor. Bulgaria does, as well, and it actually has an artifact to back this up: a 14th-century chalice inscribed "I have celebrated with rakija" (or the medieval Bulgarian words for same).

Boutique rakia is big business these days. Serbian and Bulgarian products are available in the U.S., while commercial rakia makers span the globe from Australia to Texas. Rakia's also a player in the celebrity booze stakes as Bill Gould of Faith No More is a partner in Serbia's Yebiga distillery. Just a few decades ago, though, rakia was the European version of Appalachian moonshine and it wasn't until 1985 that Serbia opened the first legal distillery. At that point, the floodgates opened, and as of 2022, the number of distilleries in that country alone was north of 800 and climbing. This is still analogous to moonshine, though, as the U.S. legalized commercial production of this spirit in 2005 and now Ole Smoky and other moonshine brands are almost as ubiquitous here as rakia is in Eastern Europe.