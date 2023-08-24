How Business At Lela's Is Doing After Kitchen Nightmares

Owning and running a fine dining restaurant is not for the faint of heart, as the owners of Lela's Kitchen in Pomona, California, sadly discovered. Lela Guillen and her restaurant, Lela's Kitchen, appeared on Season 1 of "Kitchen Nightmares." To say that it was a disaster from the start would be an understatement. The restaurant had only been open for eight months, and Lela had invested her life savings and retirement into the restaurant, with an additional $60,000 borrowed from her sister. In the episode, Lela is dealing with interpersonal issues between her chef, Ricky, and server Tabitha. The two are constantly at each other's throats, even arguing in front of diners.

One thing that was noticeably different from other "Kitchen Nightmares" restaurants was that Ramsay was initially impressed with the cleanliness of the dining area and restaurant. That was until he had a peek in the warm walk-in and found "congealed blood." Several of the items were not available, and the rack of lamb was more bones than meat.

One of the most significant issues with the restaurant was simply that it did not fit in with the neighborhood. The town was bustling with young artists and creative types who loved good food but couldn't afford fine dining prices. Ramsay suggested adding "Lela's famous burger" to the menu to entice the locals. Despite significant changes, Lela's Kitchen closed its doors later that year.