The Complete History Of Bread

What is bread? After all, it comes in many forms. From arepas to challah to baguettes to youtiao to injera, you can find bread on every continent in just about every country. So, again, we ask, what is bread? According to the dictionary, at its core, bread is a baked mixture of water and flour. A bread recipe can be simple or complex (just take a look at all these hacks for baking bread!) The food itself is both revered and vilified. If nothing else, bread is anything but boring.

How did this staple food come to be? Bread is literally prehistoric, and because of that, its origins are still shrouded in a bit of mystery. Still, we can untangle quite a bit about the strange untold history of bread. From the root of wheat to the history of gluten-free baking, keep reading to learn (almost) all there is to know about the beginnings of this delicious food.