Global Wheat Shortage May Cause A Shortage Of Pasta In 2023

Just a few years ago, stress-indused baking at the height of the pandemic resulted in a national wheat and yeast shortage. Now, we are experiencing a similar emptiness in the grain aisle at the grocery store, however rather than increased, panic-driven demand, wheat has been harder to come by for different reasons.

"There's just not enough grain in the world, and there won't be for the rest of this year and probably even into next year," said Eric Hansotia, CEO of AGCO, on CNBC's "Mad Money" last August. He went on to explain that the grain industry hadn't fully rebounded from the pandemic when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The tangled geopolitical landscape is complicated, but here is a brief synopsis on some of the relevant information pertaining specifically to wheat shortages. Russia and Ukraine produce 28% of global wheat exports, according to The Washington Post, and due to Russia's seizure of the Black Sea – blocking vital Ukrainian exports – Ukraine's wheat exports plummeted 46% in 2022.

Reuters reported that Russia is ramping up wheat production, upping their 2022-2023 prediction to 93.4 million tonnes, however they are keeping their exports steady to "build up stocks in the country." The situation was compounded by India, the world's second largest wheat producer, banning wheat exports in March 2022 due to rising temperatures destroying wheat crops.

So what does this all mean for the state of wheat and wheat-based products, like pasta, in 2023?