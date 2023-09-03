Lentil Salad With Tons Of Fresh Herbs Recipe

Recipe developer Feta Topalu brings us this recipe for a vegan-friendly lentil salad with tons of fresh herbs. Bursting with the goodness of earthy lentils and an abundance of aromatic mix-ins, this recipe is a true ode to nutritious freshness. "For me, this lentil salad is a wonderful snack throughout the day between breakfast and lunch or between lunch and dinner," Topalu tells us. "Once it's made, it's in the refrigerator ready to go when I need a snack before my next meal. It can also be served as a side salad along with any meal, such as a whole roast chicken or fish."

In this approachable weekday recipe, humble lentils are elevated to new heights as they mingle harmoniously with a kaleidoscope of fragrant herbs, crunchy veggies, and a sweet orange dressing. Though it's easy enough to make for your own at-home snacking, its vibrant colors are impressive enough to present at a gathering. With each forkful, you'll discover that wholesome, protein-packed lentils make a perfect match with the lively, invigorating notes of mint, parsley, and basil.