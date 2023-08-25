Pumpkin Pie Pop-Tart Copycats Put Halloween On Your Breakfast Table

Once summer starts winding down, fall descends upon us with sweets decked out in pumpkin spice, sugar, and cinnamon in tow. When we think about the proper enjoyment of pumpkin-flavored sweets, two meals come to mind: dessert and breakfast (yes, dessert is a meal). Legendary breakfast purveyor Kellogg's has also joined in on the festivities with its limited-edition fall Pop-Tart flavor, pumpkin pie. However, if you are passionate about homemade goodies and the spooky season spirit, you'll be pleased to learn you can replicate these delicious breakfast staples in your kitchen.

Making homemade Pop-Tarts might sound ambitious, but our copycat recipe doesn't require any tough-to-find ingredients you wouldn't already have in stock besides pumpkin purée. Additionally, entire trays full of pumpkin pie Pop-Tarts can be made and baked ahead of time, which means all you have to do when you're ready to eat them is pop a couple in the toaster to warm up. These treats are a fun way to put some Halloween spirit on the breakfast table and will quickly become a favorite among the pumpkin pie lovers in your family.