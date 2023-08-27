We Love Aldi, But Its Meat Selection Could Use A Glow-Up

There's a lot to love about Aldi, its price being one of them. But, with such good deals comes a tad of disappointment for consumers hoping for a one-stop shop; unfortunately, the meat selection is seriously lacking. Unlike the majority of grocery stores, Aldi doesn't have a deli counter, eliminating the potential for custom-cut sandwich meat.

Furthermore, its affordability doesn't always translate to high quality. When a shopper posed a question on Reddit regarding other's opinions of Aldi meat, the responses were hit-or-miss. According to one user, the meat sold at the store would "make Gordon Ramsay sad." Another described their experience with the meat as "so-so," and others said it depends on the type of meat purchased. "[I've had] no issues generally, except for [with] ground turkey," one user wrote. Most would say you should never buy meat from Aldi. However, if you're willing to roll the dice for the low price point, you'll probably be able to make do with what it offers.