Halloumi Burgers Are The Vegetarian Sandwich You Should Grill This Summer

You can find halloumi in many grocery stores; it comes pre-sliced or as a small brick, and either type works fine for this recipe. If you buy the brick, slice the halloumi into even 1/3-inch to 1/2-inch slices. The cheese won't shrink much during cooking, so slice it to the approximate size you want the actual burger. Halloumi is naturally salty, but you may want to season it with a spice mix and a pinch of pepper and give it a brush with some olive oil. Halloumi is also well suited to marinades — just let it rest in olive oil and herbs before grilling.

The key to making your halloumi so good you won't miss the traditional grilled burger is to give it a golden sear. Place your pre-seasoned halloumi on the grill of a pre-heated, piping-hot barbecue. You only need to let the halloumi cook for about a minute on each side. Once you see golden crispy grill marks on each side, your halloumi is ready for the bun. It should be tender, because the inside softens nicely, but not runny.

You can experiment with different kinds of barbecue sauce or a lighter chili glaze to keep from overwhelming the halloumi's flavors. To keep in line with Halloumi's Mediterranean origins, tomato, arugula, cucumbers, and dill would make a great addition. Or add some depth with a portobello, and try out a 15-minute mushroom and halloumi burger that is perfect for weeknight dinners.