A Waffle Iron Is All You Need To Switch Up Grilled Cheese

The most important part of making a satisfying grilled cheese is the cooking. If the cheese hasn't thoroughly melted or the bread is burnt, you won't have the best eating experience. A grilled cheese sandwich is one of those foods that is best when you cook it low and slow. After all, the cheese needs to melt without burning the bread.

Another trick to getting the most rewarding meal from bread, cheese, and butter is remembering why you gravitated toward this item. Choosing a grilled cheese sandwich may mean you need some nutritional comfort, so don't hold back. Give your body what it's asking for, and use plenty of cheese and butter.

One last tip is to be adventurous. While not every cheese melts, many types do. However, each has unique characteristics. For instance, Swiss cheese does not have the same melting properties as American cheese. And if you want to lend your waffle sandwich a boost, we suggest using more than one type of cheese.