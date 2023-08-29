The Easy Dish You Should Be Making From Leftover Veggie Trays

Vegetable trays are a quintessential finger food at parties and meetings. Centered around creamy ranch dressing, a hearty veggie tray is usually made with raw broccoli, cauliflower, baby carrots, celery sticks, radishes, and more. While there's plenty to love about vegetable platters — from their taste to their nutritional value — sometimes you end up with too many leftovers.

You could, of course, scarf down those leftover veggies just to get rid of them, but it might be better to cook them into a delicious stir-fry. Using leftover vegetable platters to make stir-fries is a practical and sustainable way to reduce food waste while enjoying every last bit of your party platter.

Chop up the leftover vegetables from the platter into bite-size pieces, then sauté them in peanut oil with lo mein noodles, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, and some aromatics of your choice — all of this will give your vegetables a new life. You can also add in proteins like tofu, chicken, or beef, then garnish with additional ingredients like green onion or pickled ginger for a well-balanced, waste-free meal.

Feel free to mix and match your ingredients and have fun with it. Just make sure to sauté the heartier vegetables, like broccoli and cauliflower, before adding in lighter vegetables, like radishes and baby carrots. This will ensure that each ingredient is evenly cooked.